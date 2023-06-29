News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland beauty spot visitors warned to 'avoid lighting barbecues or campfires' due to wildfire risk

Visitors exploring Northumberland’s beauty spots this summer are being urged to help prevent wildfires from breaking out.
By Craig Buchan
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:48 BST- 2 min read

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northumberland County Council, and Northumberland National Park Authority are calling for people to take extra precautions to reduce the wildfire risk, particularly during warmer weather.

Paul Hedley, the fire service’s chief fire officer, said: “It can take years for an affected area to recover, and these incidents place a significant strain on emergency service workers, who risk their lives to protect the wellbeing of others.

“The Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is proud to be the UK’s wildfire lead, providing valuable training to fire services across the UK as well as Europe. However, despite our best efforts, we still need people to be vigilant.

From left, Greg Gavin, Fire station manager Gary Laskey, and Margret Anderson.From left, Greg Gavin, Fire station manager Gary Laskey, and Margret Anderson.
“Human error is by far the biggest cause of these incidents, so we are asking everyone to avoid lighting barbecues or campfires this summer.

“Also, remember to take your rubbish home. In warm weather, something as simple as a piece of broken glass could start a blaze.

“No matter how insignificant it may seem, this advice really could save a life.”

Margaret Anderson, senior ranger at Northumberland National Park Authority, added: “When it comes to campfires and barbecues, these seemingly controlled flames can burn deep into the ground and can reignite long after you have gone home, particularly during periods of low rainfall.

There were 15 wildfires in Northumberland last year.There were 15 wildfires in Northumberland last year.
“Northumberland is a beautiful county and a place where many people come to explore nature and make happy memories. Each year, it devastates me to see the impact that wildfires have on the area.

“I would urge visitors and locals to ‘love it like it's yours’, avoid lighting campfires, and leave the barbecues at home.”

There were 15 wildfires in Northumberland last year, one of which burned through five hectares of woodland and took emergency services 11 days to put out.

Woodlands, moorlands, farmlands and dunes are the environments most susceptible to wildfires.

Greg Gavin, Northumberland County Council's head of neighbourhood services, said: “We always look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far, but with the Met Office predicting a warm summer ahead, we ask that you follow the guidance of the experts and help keep Northumberland safe. Pack a picnic, not a barbecue.”

