The Northern Lights were spotted across the county, marking the beginning of the new year.The Northern Lights were spotted across the county, marking the beginning of the new year.
The Northern Lights were spotted across the county, marking the beginning of the new year.

Northern Lights made a spectacular New Year's appearance in Northumberland

By Lauren Coulson
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 14:42 GMT
The Northern Lights marked the start of the new year with a strong appearance across the UK.

Many people were looking up to the dark Northumberland skies after getting the alerts, or simply caught a glimpse of the impressive aurora display.

Here’s a look at some photos taken by lucky stargazers.

Despite clouds, the aurora was spotted in Cramlington.

1. Northern Lights

Despite clouds, the aurora was spotted in Cramlington. Photo: Jess Luscombe

Photo Sales
Another shot taken in Cramlington.

2. Northern Lights

Another shot taken in Cramlington. Photo: Kate Winder

Photo Sales
Many caught a glimpse from their window like Sarah in Longhorsley.

3. Northern Lights

Many caught a glimpse from their window like Sarah in Longhorsley. Photo: Sarah Chisholm

Photo Sales
The iconic colours were seen from Blyth.

4. Northern Lights

The iconic colours were seen from Blyth. Photo: Andrew McGill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice