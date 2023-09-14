Photographers across the North East were lucky enough to capture a beautiful aurora as dark skies glimmered pink, yellow and green.

Staff and volunteers at Kielder Observatory in Northumberland were among many who photographed the aurora borealis as it illuminated parts of the North East and beyond.

Dan Pye, Director of Astronomy and Science Communication at the observatory, said: “It was thought that the peak of activity would be yesterday afternoon, but it came back again throughout the night until around 4am. It was a rare treat to have such a colourful display, but they do happen.

“It happens when there have been ejections of material from the sun that enter Earth’s magnetic field and interact with gases in our atmosphere. During the equinox, or close to it, we can get stronger auroras which have more chance of being seen from the UK as happened last night.

“If the weather’s clear, it’s best to be on standby for such occasions and keep an eye on aurora hunting websites and social media channels.”

Thank you to all the contributions sent in of the natural phenomena.

The northern lights were seen in a particularly vivid display of colours. (All credit goes to the rightful owners).

The Northern Lights captured by Kielder Observatory volunteer Michael Auton.

The northern lights seen at 2.30am from Kypie Farm. Photo: Darren Chapman