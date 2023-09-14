News you can trust since 1854
Northern lights have been spotted over Northumberland's dark skies

Photographers across the North East were lucky enough to capture a beautiful aurora as dark skies glimmered pink, yellow and green.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Sep 2023, 19:29 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST

Staff and volunteers at Kielder Observatory in Northumberland were among many who photographed the aurora borealis as it illuminated parts of the North East and beyond.

Dan Pye, Director of Astronomy and Science Communication at the observatory, said: “It was thought that the peak of activity would be yesterday afternoon, but it came back again throughout the night until around 4am. It was a rare treat to have such a colourful display, but they do happen.

“It happens when there have been ejections of material from the sun that enter Earth’s magnetic field and interact with gases in our atmosphere. During the equinox, or close to it, we can get stronger auroras which have more chance of being seen from the UK as happened last night.

“If the weather’s clear, it’s best to be on standby for such occasions and keep an eye on aurora hunting websites and social media channels.”

Thank you to all the contributions sent in of the natural phenomena.

The northern lights were seen in a particularly vivid display of colours. (All credit goes to the rightful owners).

1. Collage Maker-14-Sep-2023-05-33-PM-4841.jpg

The northern lights were seen in a particularly vivid display of colours. (All credit goes to the rightful owners). Photo: Contributed

The Northern Lights captured by Kielder Observatory volunteer Michael Auton.

2. Aurora borealis 1

The Northern Lights captured by Kielder Observatory volunteer Michael Auton. Photo: Michael Auton

The northern lights seen at 2.30am from Kypie Farm.

3. Aurora borealis 2

The northern lights seen at 2.30am from Kypie Farm. Photo: Darren Chapman

The northern lights seen at 12.30am at Bamburgh Lighthouse.

4. Aurora borealis 3

The northern lights seen at 12.30am at Bamburgh Lighthouse. Photo: Steven Lomas

