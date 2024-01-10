North Tyneside Council has confirmed it fully intends to recoup the costs of clearing up 70 metric tonnes of washed-up timber from its beaches following an incident in December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority sent out teams and equipment to recover the logs, scattered across the beach in Whitley Bay on the morning of December 13, 2023.

The logs, onboard the ship Scot Explorer, had been en route to Dover from Scotland by sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the vessel hit stormy weather off the coast of Blyth and lost the timber overboard. The Scot Explorer subsequently docked in Sunderland to secure its remaining cargo.

The cargo fell overboard during bad weather and washed up in Whitley Bay. (Photo by LDRS)

The logs were cleared soon after they came ashore and were disposed of at the behest of the cargo’s owner.

North Tyneside Council is now in the process of pursuing reimbursement from them.

The owner of the Scot Explorer, shipping firm Scotline, had previously stated the responsibility for the clear up and collection of the timber lay with the owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company went on to say it had assisted the local authority with a “quick recovery and disposal” of the timber.

Neither North Tyneside Council nor Scotline have divulged the owner of the timber. In addition, the cost of the clean-up could not be confirmed.