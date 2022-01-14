A red squirrel sitting atop a tree branch. Picture: Pamela Dewener

Launched in 2001 by wildlife expert and rehabilitator Christy Hargrove, it is a day to acknowledge the role that the iconic animals play in nature and the environment.

Squirrels play an important role in the woodland ecosystem as they are arboreal animals, meaning they live in trees. Squirrels also help to spread seeds around the woodland.

On Friday at 11am, Heinz Traut RSNE project manager will host an online talk about the work being carried out to protect the charismatic and loveable animal including how his team members and army of volunteers are using technology to help them efficiently record and understand the information gathered. This, in turn, will highlight the progress made and help with the creation of future conservation plans.

The event is free but places do need to be booked by visiting: www.nwt.org.uk/events

In addition, any red squirrel enthusiast and supporter joining RSNE’s Friends of the Red Squirrel membership scheme between January 21 and January 24 will receive a free copy of a red squirrel storybook in their membership pack.

Written by Fiona Lunn, founder of Lunn Learning, the book, aptly title: The Squirrel is about a red squirrel called Red, his friends Whiskers and Her Ladyship and their life in the pine forest - a great way to banish the January blues.