NnG offshore wind farm continues to support Berwickshire communities

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 15:18 BST
An offshore wind farm continues to underline its commitment to supporting Berwickshire communities through sponsorships and grants.

Neart na Gaoithe (NnG), located 15.5km off the coast of Fife, is already generating power into the national grid and is expected to be completed and fully commissioned in summer 2025.

Once complete, the wind farm owned by EDF Renewables and ESB will consist of 54 wind turbines generating up to 450MW of clean, green electricity, enough to power around 375,000 homes.

As part of its commitment to support local communities, the wind farm has supported charities and local organisations in Berwickshire, close to its operations and maintenance centre in Eyemouth.

Berwickshire Marine Reserve is among the beneficiaries.

The range of initiatives supported includes financial backing for Berwickshire Marine Education Centre (£1,100), St Abbs sundial restoration (£500) and Eyemouth foodbank donation (£1,000)

NnG project director, Matthias Haag, said: “Throughout the project we have been working hard to be good neighbours to those geographically closest to the project and this will continue to operation and beyond.

“Once fully commissioned, NnG will provide a Community Benefit Fund that will continue for the 25-year life of the wind farm. In the meantime we are proud to be supporting local communities through the sponsorship fund and seeing first hand the positive impact the grants are having.”

Charlotte Keeley, project officer, Berwickshire Marine Reserve, added: “We partnered with NnG to be able to open our Marine Education Centre and, thanks to this support, we’ve welcomed almost 3,000 visitors this year.”

The wind farm has already created 27 permanent jobs at its Operations and Maintence Centre in Eyemouth and, over NnG’s 25-year lifespan, around 50 high-quality jobs will be based there.

