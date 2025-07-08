Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) is pleased to announce the appointment recreational sea angling representitive.

Stuart became a full member following the retirement of Ian Thomas on May 12. A lifelong Northumberland resident, Stuart brings with him a deep-rooted connection to the county’s coastline and a strong commitment to sea angling.

His appointment reflects NIFCA’s continued focus on representing all stakeholders involved in the sustainable use and management of inshore marine resources within its district.

Stuart is a well-known figure in the local angling community. For the past four years, he has served on the committee of the New Ship Sea Angling (NSSA) club in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, actively participating in matches and promoting responsible angling practices.

Stuart said: “I’m proud to be joining NIFCA as a representative of recreational sea anglers. I’ve lived in Northumberland all my life and the coast has always been close to my heart.

"Sea angling is more than a hobby for me, it’s a way of life. I look forward to working with the Authority to ensure the voice of local anglers is heard and to protect the future of our marine environment.”

Mark Southerton, Chief Officer at NIFCA, welcomed Stuart’s appointment: “We are delighted to have Stuart on board. His local knowledge, enthusiasm and clear dedication to sea angling will be a real asset.

“His appointment ensures that recreational anglers continue to be well represented in our decision-making, which is vital to the balanced and inclusive approach we take to inshore fisheries management.”