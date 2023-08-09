Dr Jim Parrack passed away in March 2020 and left behind £33,000 for Northumberland Wildlife Trust to make improvements to its nature reserves.

A portion of the funds have now been used to build a new boardwalk at the pond in Blyth after the previous one was damaged, allowing members of the public to once again view the ducks, swans, and small mammals that live at the pond.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust estates assistant Chloe Cook said: “Dr Parrack’s legacy support is so amazing as it has enabled us to improve our very popular Newsham Pond for members of the local community and visitors.

Estates assistant Chloe Cook installing the viewing platform at Newsham Pond (also pictured) after damage to the previous one. (Photo by Northumberland Wildlife Trust)

“Needless to say his legacy is living on and it will be appreciated by future generations of nature lovers.”

Jim, from Seaton Sluice, achieved a degree and PhD in chemistry from King’s College at Durham University, which later became Newcastle University.

He spent several years in industry before teaching chemistry at Bedlington Grammar School.

Jim developed a lifelong interest in natural history while he was growing up in the South Tyne Valley.

A portion of his donation had already been used to renovate a bird watching hide on the Holywell Pond reserve that had been damaged by vandals and the weather.

Work at Newsham Pond was made challenging by the quantity of waste dumped at the site and poor weather conditions on the day.

Chloe said: “It was pretty hard going as the pond was full of rubble from its days supporting the railway line, which, coupled with the wind and rain, meant it took longer than usual to complete.”

The pond was originally dug to provide water for steam engines using the nearby railway line.

From 1976 the pond was steadily infilled with bricks and rubble until it was handed over to Northumberland Wildlife Trust in 1986 and protected as a nature reserve.

Bags of slates, rubble, bricks, and garden rubbish had to be removed before work to install the new platform could begin.