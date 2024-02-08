Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has achieved ‘Level 3: Optimisation’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) scheme. ACA is the only institutionally endorsed global carbon management certification programme for airports.

They are reviewed against a strict framework that includes carbon footprint measurement practices, the strides taken to minimise carbon footprint and collaborative engagement with third parties such as airlines, independent ground handlers and commercial business partners.

Nick Jones, Newcastle International Airport chief executive, said: “Newcastle International Airport is firmly committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2035 and obtaining Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation marks significant progress toward this ambitious goal.

The solar farm at Newcastle International Airport.

“We take immense pride in our accomplishments so far. However, we acknowledge that there’s still work ahead. This year, we are confident that Newcastle International Airport will remain a sector leader in sustainability and continue to reach milestones on the path to net zero carbon by 2035.

“These include plans to develop an EV charging forecourt at Callerton Parkway, operated by Fastned, introducing even more electric vehicles to our operational fleet, planting an additional 12,000 trees and making strides toward implementing low-carbon heating in the main terminal.”

Phase one of the airport’s solar farm is capable of generating 100 per cent of its electricity demand on a sunny day. In 2023, phase one generated more than 1,800,000 kWh of renewable energy and displaced more than 360 tonnes of CO2e.

Newcastle International Airport has ensured any additional electricity drawn from the grid is derived from 100 per cent renewable energy sources, the introduction of EV charging infrastructure has added 66 points across the airport site for staff and operational vehicles, and green travel plans have been implemented for staff.

The Level 3 accreditation also highlighted that an additional 8,000 trees were planted in 2023 on airport owned land.

Olivier Jankovec, director general at Airports Council International Europe that owns and governs the ACA scheme, said: “I would like to congratulate Newcastle International Airport on its upgrade to Level 3: Optimisation.