Newcastle Airport’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions from its vehicles continues.

Some 31% of the vehicle fleet are already electric whilst the remainder vehicles have switched from using diesel fuel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

The switch to HVO will save the airport 329 tonnes of carbon a year - equivalent to the amount of electricity needed to power 400 homes in the UK.

Newcastle Airport vehicles are to be powered by HVO.

Alice Andreasen, chief sustainability and communications officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “Switching our vehicles from diesel to HVO will not only reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% but it will also help improve air quality.

“This builds on the fantastic work we are doing as a business, which has seen us become a leader in our field for sustainability and helps move us closer to our Net Zero 2035 goal.”

The switch to HVO comes as the Airport continues to make strong progress on its key sustainability and environmental targets.

The Airport has achieved a 31% reduction in its carbon emissions since 2019 – surpassing its target by 6%.

The first phase of its solar farm project has been completed and it can provide 100% of the Airport’s electricity requirements on a sunny day.

The Airport has continued to invest in the roll out of a fully electric vehicle fleet, with 18 new electric vehicles being brought into service.

And through the planting of 40,000m2 of hedgerows on Airport land, a 34% increase in biodiversity has been attained, surpassing the 2023 target by 24%.