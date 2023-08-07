The scheme, which is open to all companies and groups throughout the UK wishing to support red squirrel conservation, includes a package of benefits to all new members.

In 2022, reports from the annual spring squirrel survey indicated red squirrels were found in 53.2% of the 235 sites surveyed - the same percentage as 2021, with grey squirrels found in 57% of survey sites - down from 59.9% again in 2021.

The news is very reassuring especially since 2015, red occupancy is on the up - indicating that reds can still be seen throughout a large amount of northern England, however, such conservation work is very expensive and has led to RSNE launching a new corporate membership scheme for businesses.

Chewing on a nut and waiting for corporate supporters. Picture: Bonnie Sapsford.

Ranging from £1,000 to £250 for the three membership categories, a bronze membership would purchase 200kg of squirrel feed, whilst a silver would purchase 25 squirrel feeders with a gold £1,000 membership funding 10 wildlife monitoring cameras.

Each membership will specifically support conservation work in Northumberland, predominantly in the Hexham, Bedlington, Cramlington, Rothbury, Morpeth and Alnwick areas.

On a day to day basis, a corporate membership will, amongst other things, enable the RSNE team to carry out practical action to protect reds, provide advice and guidance on habitat restoration to benefit red squirrels and increase biodiversity in the region’s woodlands, empower communities to take ownership of local red squirrel conservation and unite landowners, managers, other red squirrel conservation groups and hundreds of passionate volunteers in the one goal of protecting the endearing animal made famous by Beatrix Potter.

Mike Denbury, RSNE project manager, says: “The support we receive from individuals and organisations makes a massive contribution to the valuable conservation work we are carrying out.

“Following a number of enquiries we realised that there are many companies that share our passion about preventing the very real threat of red squirrels becoming extinct in the UK which led to the launch of the corporate membership scheme.”

First to purchase a RSNE silver membership package is family owned building and project managing company Lethbridge London Ltd.