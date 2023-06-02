News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

New report highlights Northumberland as prime location for deep geothermal plant

A ground-breaking new report has named Northumberland as a potential future location for a geothermal plant.
By Ian Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 2 min read

According to scientific analysis by Durham University, it is one of 45 local authority areas that could host a hot water plant able to heat homes and buildings through natural heat energy found deep underground.

Backbench MP Dr Kieran Mullan was asked to conduct a review of the potential of deep geothermal energy for the UK by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deep geothermal energy is a carbon neutral resource that uses the heat from naturally occurring underground water sources to generate a large amount of usable energy.

Dr Kieran Mullan views a deep geothermal well.Dr Kieran Mullan views a deep geothermal well.
Dr Kieran Mullan views a deep geothermal well.
Most Popular

Whilst used historically via naturally occurring hot springs like the famous Roman Baths, modern technology can allow it to be accessed artificially through drilling into aquifers to access warm water below.

Deep geothermal energy is already being utilised internationally, generating two-thirds of the energy in Iceland, and contributing to heating homes and businesses in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Dr Mullan, MP for Crewe & Nantwich, said: “It is a clean, green, reliable resource that we have fallen behind in making use of.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report highlights previous research that building a network of plants could contribute 35,000 jobs to the economy by 2050.

A swimming pool heated by deep geothermal.A swimming pool heated by deep geothermal.
A swimming pool heated by deep geothermal.

But it also reveals a strong overlap with the identified high potential sites for deep geothermal and areas identified as suffering from deprivation.

Out of the 45 areas highlighted, six - including Northumberland - were also in the top 10 of local authorities found to have the lowest economic resilience

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have made rapid progress on switching to homegrown renewable electricity and have made energy security a key priority. Success is going to depend on pulling all the levers at our disposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I want to thank Kieran for producing this excellent report which will help us consider whether there is a bigger role for deep geothermal. The findings on how developing this technology overlaps with opportunities to level up really add to our understanding of the possible benefits.”

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps MP said: “Every renewable has its strengths and weaknesses, and this report highlights how deep geothermal is working well in Europe and how it can potentially contribute in the UK.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandBoris JohnsonGrant ShappsRishi SunakNetherlandsFranceIceland