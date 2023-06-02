New report highlights Northumberland as prime location for deep geothermal plant

According to scientific analysis by Durham University, it is one of 45 local authority areas that could host a hot water plant able to heat homes and buildings through natural heat energy found deep underground.

Backbench MP Dr Kieran Mullan was asked to conduct a review of the potential of deep geothermal energy for the UK by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Deep geothermal energy is a carbon neutral resource that uses the heat from naturally occurring underground water sources to generate a large amount of usable energy.

Dr Kieran Mullan views a deep geothermal well.

Whilst used historically via naturally occurring hot springs like the famous Roman Baths, modern technology can allow it to be accessed artificially through drilling into aquifers to access warm water below.

Deep geothermal energy is already being utilised internationally, generating two-thirds of the energy in Iceland, and contributing to heating homes and businesses in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Dr Mullan, MP for Crewe & Nantwich, said: “It is a clean, green, reliable resource that we have fallen behind in making use of.”

The report highlights previous research that building a network of plants could contribute 35,000 jobs to the economy by 2050.

A swimming pool heated by deep geothermal.

But it also reveals a strong overlap with the identified high potential sites for deep geothermal and areas identified as suffering from deprivation.

Out of the 45 areas highlighted, six - including Northumberland - were also in the top 10 of local authorities found to have the lowest economic resilience

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have made rapid progress on switching to homegrown renewable electricity and have made energy security a key priority. Success is going to depend on pulling all the levers at our disposal.

"I want to thank Kieran for producing this excellent report which will help us consider whether there is a bigger role for deep geothermal. The findings on how developing this technology overlaps with opportunities to level up really add to our understanding of the possible benefits.”