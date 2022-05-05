A puffin nest webcam has been installed on Coquet Island.

The custom-made burrow has been created on the RSPB’s Coquet Island, a seabird sanctuary offshore from Amble.

The live camera, one of four on the island that show the inner lives of seabirds, will be switched on until the puffins leave in July/August.

Those tuning in may catch a glimpse of the chick, expected to hatch anytime around the May 31.

The egg was laid on April 25. Incubation lasts between 36 and 45 days.

Once hatched, the parents will continue to take care of their sooty, pompom-esque chick until it fledges (ie develop wing feathers that are large enough for flight), a process which can take anywhere from 34-60 days.

Puffins, one of the UK’s favourite birds, are often nicknamed ‘clowns of the sea’ or ‘sea parrots’ due to their comical waddle, dinner-suit plumage, and brightly coloured bill.

They are great deep-sea swimmers and can dive down to 70m deep to find prey, such as sandeels, by using their wings as oars.

A puffin by one of the webcams on Coquet Island.

The UK holds about 10% of the world’s puffins, but numbers are sadly declining, and they are now on the Red List of UK Birds of Conservation Concern and are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

Coquet Island is only open to the birds and a few authorised staff and volunteers – this protects them from disturbance. There are some private companies that run tours by boat, however, which is a great way to experience these incredible seabirds in their element.

Watch the live webcam feed at https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PL-6d-Q5ZP9CeZ8UsSHCH9A9AwiVC-SWZd

Inside the nesting box.

Puffins are among Britain's most popular seabirds.