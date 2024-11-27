New project empowers rural communities in Northumberland to tackle energy costs and climate change
The Climate Action in Rural North East (CAIRN) project offers tailored support to help small communities take control of their energy usage and create a greener future.
It has been created by Community Action Northumberland (CAN) and its partners and will deliver a range of innovative programmes, including community energy projects, carbon assessments, free energy advice for households, training and skills development and engaging young people.
Andy Dean from CAN explained: “Many homes rely on costly heating oil, public transport options are limited, and infrastructure can be outdated.
"These factors often leave rural households grappling with higher energy costs and fewer support options than their urban counterparts.
"CAIRN is designed to address these issues by empowering communities to develop practical, long-term energy solutions.”
CAIRN is the result of a partnership between CAN, Durham Community Action (DCA), the Rural Design Centre (RDC) and the National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise (NICRE).
The project is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.
Paul Cowie from the RDC said: “Rural Communities often lack the capacity to engage fully with the challenges around developing community energy initiatives. CAIRN is a great opportunity to build capacity within rural communities to ensure energy projects are designed and developed by and for rural communities.”
Residents and community groups are encouraged to join the project. To learn more about how your community can participate, contact CAIRN at [email protected], call 01670 517178 or visit https://ca-north.org.uk/promoting-rural-issues/climate-action-in-rural-north-east
