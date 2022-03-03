New plan could pave the way for more micro wind turbines in Northumberland

That is the view of planning specialist Joe Ridgeon as Northumberland County Council prepares to formally adopt a new Local Plan.

The plan, which lays out a range of proposals and planning policies to guide county-wide development until 2036, is expected to be adopted on March 30.

Mr Ridgeon, of Hexham-based Hedley Planning Services, believes the plan reflects current approaches to tackling important challenges around climate change and ways to improve biodiversity, identifying places that are suitable for wind turbines up to 40 metres high to the tip of the blade, across large parts of the county.

Planning specialist Joe Ridgeon believes there could soon be more micro wind turbines.

He says this could pave the way for the development of many more farm sized micro wind turbines as more people plug into the benefits of greener energy to power their own homes and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

The move follows recent approval for a 15-metre-high micro wind turbine erected on a plot of land to the north east of Longframlington. This will see a turbine, which has been designed specifically for rural homes and farms, provide up to 5kW of power for local homes.

Northumberland County Council has already declared a ‘climate emergency’ and Mr Ridgeon believes the plan can help unlock more investment in greener solutions in the face of soaring consumer energy prices.

He said: “With the local authority pledging to halve its carbon footprint by 2025 and make Northumberland carbon neutral by 2030 and energy prices the way they are, I think a lot of people will be looking at renewable energy generation as a viable option for their needs.

Joe Ridgeon of Hedley Planning Services.

“It’s a good time to rethink current policies towards energy generation. Harnessing the wind is an efficient way to supply clean energy and we expect to see more applications coming forward as people continue to see the advantages and plug in to greener energy solutions.