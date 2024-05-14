New network group for Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has launched an exciting new network for nature recovery.

The Wilder Northumberland Network, which is funded by the Reece Foundation, will be connecting land managers who currently, or would like to, undertake nature recovery actions.

Operational across the whole of Northumberland, the network aims to inspire members, enable peer learning through talks and visits, focus groups, and provide access to key resources, offer expert advice, and share local and national experiences.

The four key principles of the Network are to make space for water through rewetting, slowing the flow of water, floodplain management or other practices, make space for trees and scrub through natural regeneration, wilder hedgerows, riparian woodland planting, native planting or encouraging scrub.

Wonderful Northumberland landscape.

The Network will also be looking at ways to let nature lead through diminishing management or naturalised grazing and connect habitats through management of river corridors, hedges, margins, and verges.

Graham Holyoak, Wilder Northumberland Development Officer says: “There are several large nature recovery projects ongoing in Northumberland but there are also many individuals looking to undertake work on their land. The Wilder Northumberland Network is here to help connect and support these people and projects to share knowledge and create a more connected, nature rich Northumberland.”

The team is keen to hear from anybody who manages a land area of more than 5ha or a linear corridor of 1km, undertaking at least one of the four principles.

Anybody interested in becoming a network member should contact [email protected] or visit www.nwt.org.uk/Wilder-Northumberland-network