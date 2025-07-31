A bold new nature recovery project in Northumberland is set to transform over 11,000 acres of farmland and forest, an area four times the size of Kielder Water.

Thanks to a £750,000 grant from Defra’s Landscape Recovery scheme, the Hadrian’s Wall Wetland Landscape Recovery project will restore and reconnect rare habitats, supporting iconic species like curlew, otter, osprey, and water vole, while helping farmers adapt to climate change.

“This is one of the most ambitious nature recovery projects in the UK,” said Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park Authority.

“We’re creating a landscape where nature and farming work hand in hand supporting biodiversity, tackling climate change, and enhancing the well-being of local communities and visitors alike.”

Farmer Kit Acton has signed up to Hadrian's Wall Wetlands Landscape Recovery scheme.

The project forms part of the wider Hadrian’s Wall: Recovering Nature initiative and stretches from Greenlee Lough to Bell Crag Flow, linking two National Nature Reserves, 12.8km of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, and over 1,200 hectares of carbon-rich peatlands.

A further £68,000 from Historic England will support public engagement.

Kit Acton, farmer at Bradley Farm near Hadrian’s Wall, said: “The Hadrian's Wall Wetlands project represents an exciting opportunity for farmers to engage collaboratively with Northumberland National Park Authority to enhance biodiversity and wider ecosystem services in a working landscape.

“During the development phase we are designing a land management framework that will provide locally adapted solutions for such a complex and iconic site.

“If funding can be secured to carry the project into implementation, we will be able to deliver benefits for wildlife, the environment and tourism whilst maintaining the local rural community, a prospect I am really enthusiastic about.”