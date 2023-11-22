New name for Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)
All designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) in England and Wales are becoming National Landscapes.
Northumberland Coast National Landscape, as it will now be known, reflects their national importance; the vital contribution they make to protect the nation from the threats of climate change, nature depletion and the wellbeing crisis, whilst also creating greater understanding and awareness for the work that they do.
Patrick Norris, chairman of the Northumberland Coast National Landscape Partnership, said: “The renaming and rebranding of Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty as National Landscapes represents an exciting opportunity to reaffirm how beautiful the Northumberland coast is and to continue our mission to bring people together and build strong coalitions to protect and regenerate our landscape.
"Our new name doesn’t change the place that we all love but will help us all to work together to create a beautiful, thriving landscape that all people feel part of and enjoy.”
By 2030, National Landscapes aim that, within their boundaries: at least 200,000 hectares of the most valuable natural areas (sites of Special Scientific Interest or SSSIs), which equates to 1¼ times the size of London, will be in favourable condition; 100,000 hectares of wildlife-rich habitat outside of SSSIs will be created or restored, which is roughly nine times the size of Manchester; and 36,000 hectares of woodland, which is a little smaller than the Isle of Wight, will have been planted or allowed to regenerate.
National Landscapes Partnerships will also focus on habitat restoration to ensure the protection of some of our most endangered species and increase their work to help more people to enjoy time spent in beautiful places.
John Watkins, chief executive of the National Landscapes Association says: “Our ambitious aims build on AONB teams’ long track record of successful delivery for nature and people and we are confident that we will achieve them.”
Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England says: “For decades the AONBs have helped protect the beauty of our finest landscapes. Today though we need so much more from these wonderful places, helping us adapt to climate change, catching carbon, restoring depleted wildlife and encouraging more people outside, at the same time as producing food, sustaining local communities and enhancing historic environments.”