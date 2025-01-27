New climate fund set to boost green ventures across Northumberland communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of community groups and organisations across the county are set to benefit from the Northumberland Environment and Climate Fund 2025 following its official launch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund exists to support a wide range of projects whose goal is to tackle climate change or protect the environment.

Now in its third year following a track record of recent successes, the Climate Fund has a total pot of £50,000 and is aimed at boosting a string of small projects across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 60 guests attended the launch, hosted at the Cramlington Hub, to learn from council officers about applying for grants between £250 and £5,000 per project.

Guests at the Northumberland Environment and Climate Fund launch.

The Fund is open to community groups, charities, clubs, CICs, social enterprises, town/parish councils, and faith groups (although faith group projects must be open to all).

Guests also heard from those who successfully applied for funds previously and how they used the money to meet their objectives.

Tips were given on how to apply, and ideas were shared on how to improve the environment and encourage more people and communities to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Anderson, a trustee of Northumberland climate action group What A Wonderful World, which brings together arts and sciences in a climate-awareness festival, spoke about how a £5,000 grant had boosted last year’s festival in Alnwick.

Joining them on the platform was Andy Dean of Community Action Northumberland (CAN), and Mark Child of Northumberland County Council Great Northumberland Forest, who talked about the environmental support that was out there to support groups.

Among the council teams on the day to offer help and advice were spokespeople for active travel, recycling, neighbourhood planning, ecology, warmer homes and climate change.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate Change said: “It is fantastic that so many people turned out for the event to learn more about how they can make a real difference in their local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a real testament to see so much enthusiasm for sustainable change across our county. The passion and commitment shown by residents to tackle environmental challenges is truly inspiring.

"If you have an ambition to make your grassroots community project a reality, we want to support you.”

Dr Leanne Wilson, climate change team manager at Northumberland County Council, said: "The fund has been established to support community groups to act locally to tackle climate change and improve our environment in Northumberland.

"It is inspiring to learn from and support community initiatives delivering such a positive impact on Northumberland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Coun Nick Morphet, who was in the audience, said: “This is a great initiative which is set to benefit many people across the county in a good and positive way.”

Anyone who wants further information on the fund and an application form should contact Northumberland County Council.