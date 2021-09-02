Jubilee Hall in Rothbury.

Rothbury CAN (Climate and Nature) is being launched on Saturday, September 18 with a fun and informative market day for all the family.

There will be stalls and activities at the Jubilee Hall and URC Church from 10am to 4pm.

Its members are passionate about doing what they can to help nature, biodiversity, and climate change.

Rothbury CAN includes: Rothbury Rubbish Friends and Rothbury Tree Wardens.

It has many sub-groups with specific interests such as transport, living environment, low energy housing, sustainable farming and reduce, reuse, recycle.

Each group is busy working towards their goals. For example, the living environment group has plans for wild flower and tree planting in suitable areas.

To join one of these sub-groups or to start a new one, contact [email protected] or search for Rothbury CAN on Facebook.

It is hoped to hold a community event each month.