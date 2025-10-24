New AI technology to help assess flood risk in parts of Northumberland

New AI technologies will be used by Northumberland County Council to battle future flood risk.

A prototype warning system using AI is being developed, while the Government has provided funding to trial an AI tool to assess flood risk in planning applications.

The council is undertaking a research project known as “FloodAI” to “innovatively” enhance flood resilience. It will trial a flood prediction service for six catchments within the county that are particularly vulnerable to flash floods.

The council’s cabinet agreed to delegate authority to the chief executive to enter into a contract of up to £5.35 million to develop the system. Existing methods reportedly struggle with insufficient data, unpredictability and the need for rapid responses.

Flooding in Ovingham. Photo: Andy Cummins/Reach PLC.

The council say it aims to overcome this by using AI and machine learning models to generate “accurate and timely” predictions for catchments not currently served by specific flood warning services.

The project is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes managed by the Environment Agency. The six communities targeted are Hepscott, Ovingham, Riding Mill, Stocksfield, Haltwhistle. and Acomb.

Cllr Nick Oliver is all too familiar with the damage flooding can do, having seen his Corbridge home devastated during Storm Desmond in 2016.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, he said: “There is a pretty significant piece of work going on. We’re working with the Environment Agency to create detailed technological modelling.

“Anybody who lives in a flood risk area, as I do, will be aware of the existing flood warning service from the EA. That really only covers the main water courses – our rivers and coastal areas.

“This work is on top of that. It is for areas not adjacent to rivers but where there are water courses that do flood. People in areas like that will get more advanced warning and can take precautionary measures such as moving valuables upstairs.”

Meanwhile, the Government has also announced that Northumberland County Council will receive more than £725,000 to trial an AI tool to assess flood risk in planning applications. It will allow the council to pilot new tools that could help better protect communities from the increasing threat of flooding.