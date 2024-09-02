New action group aims to improve and preserve the River Coquet in Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Coquet River Action Group (CRAG) aims to improve and preserve the great natural beauty of the River Coquet and its catchments.
Work on this exciting initiative is already underway, with CRAG volunteers out and about dipping buckets and testing water samples on the river.
CRAG was formed as an umbrella group bringing together several local organisations, including parish councils, environmental groups, Women's Institutes, and the Northumberland Rivers Trust.
Jane Davis, CRAG Chair and Rothbury WI member, explained that the group’s starting point last year was the Northumberland Rivers Trust promoting Citizen Science water quality testing to address the decline in data collected on the River Coquet coinciding with a National WI resolution for action for 'Clean Rivers for People and Wildlife.'
"We were aware that the Environment Agency testing capacity on the Coquet was much reduced,” said Jane. “There has been a reduction in planned testing of more than two thirds over the last 23 years, with tests for chemicals and metals down to almost nothing."
The CRAG launch event, hosted by Steve Lowe of the Northumberland Rivers Trust, will introduce CRAG as well as cover a diverse range of subjects impacting the river. Other organisations speaking at the event include National Landscapes, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and Northumbrian Water.
If you are interested in the Coquet, and are eager to hear how local communities can help to maintain its health and biodiversity, the launch takes place at Swarland Village Hall on Thursday, September 12 from 7.30pm - 9.30pm, with refreshments available from 7.15pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.