Network operator's net zero ambition checked by experts

Northern Powergrid’s net zero ambition has been verified by the Science-Based Targets Initiative.

Northern Powergrid, which covers the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire areas, has joined other businesses and governments working to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The network operator responsible for delivering power to eight million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses has been working with consultancy Anthesis to refine and determine its targets to ensure that it will achieve net zero operations by 2040.

Now, the Science-Based Targets Initiative has verified Northern Powergrid’s net zero plans, ensuring that they align with Paris Agreement goals to limit the global temperature increase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has already reduced its carbon footprint by 48 per cent since 2015 and is set to invest £135million between 2023 and 2028 as part of its Environmental Action Plan.

Gordon Walker, Northern Powergrid’s environmental manager, said: “We have a key role in enabling the transition to net zero in our region and it is our responsibility to strive for ambitious net zero targets for our own operations.

“Our customers, stakeholders and regulator have made it clear that reducing carbon emissions is a priority and setting challenging targets has made it possible for us to make this critical pledge for our company, customers and the communities we serve.”

Its targets include reducing direct emissions from owned assets such as fleet vehicles and office heating, and indirect emissions from purchased electricity.