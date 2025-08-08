Almost 300k viewers tuned in to a live stream of the Farne Islands’ seabirds as the National Trust celebrated 100 years of ownership.

August 10 marks a century since the National Trust took over care of the Farne Islands, one of the UK’s most important seabird sanctuaries.

To mark the milestone, the National Trust launched two new livestream cameras offering a unique window into the islands’ fleeting breeding season.

In just ten weeks, over 296k viewers from across the globe tuned in to watch the island’s seabirds, with ‘puffin cam’ proving to be the most popular.

Puffins on the Farne Islands. (National Trust Images/Rachel Bigsby)

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust Northumberland Coast said: “The popularity of the livestream cameras highlights the growing public interest in the islands’ natural wonders and the importance of making the experiences and stories from this fascinating place accessible to all.”

To celebrate the centenary, the Trust has released a new collection of personal stories from former wardens, volunteers and researchers.

The Trust has also been looking to the future, with a new conservation management plan developed that will guide the future stewardship of the islands.

Andrew added: “This centenary is not just a celebration of the past, but a commitment to the future. The Farne Islands have long been a sanctuary for wildlife and a place of deep cultural significance, with fascinating human stories to tell.

“We want to create new opportunities for people to engage with the island’s rich and layered past and ensure that natural and cultural heritage are celebrated and protected together, safeguarding them for another one hundred years and beyond.”