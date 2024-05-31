Nature survey will help wildlife charity protect UK wildlife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amongst all the general election surveys and opinion polls circulating now, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is encouraging everybody in this region to take part in a vital survey about UK wildlife.

Last year, the Trust joined forces with the forty-five other wildlife trusts to launch The Great Big Nature Survey - the biggest ever public survey about wildlife and people. It was a fantastic opportunity for people from all over the UK and islands to go online to have their say on critical issues affecting nature and wildlife.

The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and currently:

· 53% of native plants have declined due to farming and climate change.

Have your say on UK wildlife.

· 41% of all wildlife has declined in abundance since 1970.

· 26% of mammals, including hedgehogs and water voles, are at risk of extinction.

Results so far show that 84% of the UK public have taken at least one action for nature and climate in the past year, and 43% of the electorate have supported a UK-based environmental charity in the past year; 93% of the UK public believe that either the loss of nature, climate change, or both, are serious threats to humanity; environmental charities are regarded as the most effective at protecting nature and pollution, climate change, and urbanisation are seen as the leading threats to nature, by both Wildlife Trust supporters and the public alike.

Now, with the forthcoming election, the survey findings are more important than ever.

The wildlife trust movement wants everybody complete it at www.wildlifetrusts.org/great-big-nature-survey to help it learn more about why nature matters to people, how it makes them feel, is it an important part of their daily life and whether they have done anything recently to protect nature in their local area. The survey also delves into who the public think should be responsible for looking after nature whether it be businesses, government, local communities, charities - and how we, as a society, should protect it.

Sheila Sharp, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Director of Engagement and Fundraising says:

“As an organisation, we really do value the views and opinions of everybody in this region so I would urge everybody to grab a brew, find somewhere comfortable and settle in and have their say.

