Keynote speaker is author and broadcaster Benedict Macdonald. Ben’s talk is entitled ‘Keep Britain Messy: Embracing nature by killing our desire to tidy and control’ where he will explore many of the issues in his brilliant first book ‘Rebirding’.

Heather Devey, co-founder of Wild Intrigue and Clare Freeman, director of the Natural History Society of Northumbria will talk about how they have involved people from all backgrounds with species conservation, from bats to beavers and the kittiwakes on the Tyne.

The day will be encapsulated by Chris Woodley Stewart, deputy chair of the National Association for AONBs.

Patrick Norris, chairman of the AONB Partnership, said: “We don’t talk about nature conservation anymore, we talk about nature recovery because nature is in crisis.

"Never before have people been so disconnected from natural world around them and unless we can bridge that gap we won’t have the millions of voices we need when nature is under threat.

"We’re delighted to have Ben Macdonald as our keynote speaker, Ben will challenge us and along with other speakers inspire us all to do more for nature.”

There will also be the opportunity to hear about the excellent work of the AONB Partnership including the ‘Coast Care’ volunteering initiative, the Farming in Protected Landscapes Programme, and the award-winning Accessing Aidan project.

The forum will be held at the Seahouses HUB on Wednesday, November 30 from 12.45pm until 4.30pm. It is free and includes tea/coffee and cakes.