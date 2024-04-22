Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Missing Lynx Project is currently touring the county discussing the possibility of bringing the apex predator back to Britain centuries after it disappeared from the landscape.

The partnership between Northumberland Wildlife Trust (NWT), The Lifescape Project and the Wildlife Trusts is consulting on proposals to reintroduce lynx in north-west Northumberland, the edge of Cumbria and the bordering area of southern Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Trust has experience in reintroducing long-lost species to the county, after a family of beavers were released at Wallington in 2023. However, reintroducing a predatory species is far more complicated due to potential impacts on livestock.

The potential reintroduction of lynx to Northumberland has been floated again, prompting opposition from farmers and councillors. Photo: Andy Commins/Daily Mirror.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said: “We know that in a natural environment, lynx would have played an important ecological role and would have helped control populations of deer and other herbivores.

“While we are restoring large, nature-rich landscapes that lynx could probably survive in, reintroducing them is not something we could do without a lengthy feasibility and consultation process, legal consent, and wide support from across society.”

The four Eurasian beavers were released on a tributary of the Hart Burn in Wallington last summer. The trust hope that the beavers will help to renew and restore nature, and create a “wildlife-rich wetland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust said that the wet weather during the winter means dams built by the beavers are already holding back a large amount of water.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “After a particularly wet winter, the beaver dams are holding back a large amount of water, which has been spreading across the land creating new ponds and wetland areas.

“The beavers have been busy creating channels, which help with accessibility and transporting their harvested trees and also building a new lodge. In the coming weeks, the Wilder Wallington volunteers, alongside the rangers, will be starting a number of surveys on plant and insect life in the enclosure.