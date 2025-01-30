National Trust issues appeal in the wake of storm damage at Cragside and Wallington in Northumberland
Cragside and Wallington suffered further tree losses due to wind gusts up to 96mph, less than two months after Storm Darragh hit the sites in December.
Cragside has lost over 100 more trees, including a 45m tree thought to have been planted by the Armstrongs 150 years ago, that fell into the Debdon Burn, blocking the water flow.
Further damage occurred in the formal garden, as a large yew at the entrance fell onto neighbouring yews and some glass panes were lost from the 1870s Orchard House. In the Valley, a recently upgraded timber bridge was also damaged by a falling Douglas fir, and elsewhere trees had their tops sheared off by the force of the gales.
Similarly, on the Wallington Estate, strong gusts resulted in dozens of trees being windblown or snapped, including 200-year-old beeches planted as part of the original garden designs in the East Wood.
Due to the extent of the damage, the charity is now appealing for donations to help with repairing the damage caused by the storms including tree planting, building repairs and to go towards its climate adaptation work.
Shelia Das, the National Trust’s newly appointed head of gardens and parks said: "Our ranger and garden teams are assessing the aftermath but it's already clear we've lost some very significant and precious trees, which is hugely sad.
“Mature trees, some with veteran qualities and important histories, give such character to our gardens and they connect us to the people who planted them, as well as playing a vital role in the ecosystems of our landscapes.
“We know climate change is making extreme storms like Éowyn more likely, posing a real threat to gardens and landscapes everywhere. Storm Éowyn reminds us that the world is changing and that we need to adapt the places we care for, to ensure that people and nature can thrive."
Cragside and Wallington are now open but with some walks and areas closed due to the remaining storm damage, so visitors are urged check websites for more details before travelling.
