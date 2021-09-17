Mystery surrounds death of seabirds on Northumberland coast and 'listless' behaviour of hundreds more

A razorbill swimming close to shore off the Northumberland coast/ Picture: Tom Cadwallender

Hundreds of razorbills and guillemots have washed up on shorelines between Humberside and Aberdeenshire over the past few weeks, including around 15 at Warkworth.

And birdwatchers have reported many more sightings of the birds swimming unusually close to shore and expressing concern about their ‘listless’ behaviour.

“It’s a real mystery,” said Tom Cadwallender, a freelance ornithologist who formerly worked for the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

“On our part of the coast you would normally expect the razorbills and guillemots from the Farne Islands to be getting ready to go out to sea for the winter.

"For some unknown reason they are hanging around inshore and the ones which are still alive are not as active as they should be. They should be feeding quite frequently but they many are just sitting on the water.”

There have been many other reports on social media of their unusual behaviour.

‘We're finding lots of moribund guillemots and razorbills - birds taking no evasive action as the boat approaches,’ said one.

Another said: ‘Even I, no birding expert noticed this unusual behaviour of a guillemot not 20ft from us and 4ft off the shore at Druridge Bay. Looked very listless and not at all bothered by our presence.’

Some have also wondered if they are flightless after their moult period, although this period is normally over by now for razorbills.

There were also reports flocks of guillemot and razorbill in the River Tyne, at least as far upriver as Royal Quays marina.

The seabird unit at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology is investigating.

"There are several schools of thought,” said Tom.

“One is that we had an run of northerly winds over the last few weeks which may have created turbulence at sea that may prevent them from feeding – but that has settled down now.”

"It appears there are plenty of sand eels on our bit of the coast so it’s difficult to explain. I’ve been birdwatching on the Northumberland coast for 50 years and this is unprecedented.

"Hopefully we will find out soon what is happening but it is quite alarming.”