Anne-Marie Trevelyan with Holy Island parish council clerk John Bevan and island vicar, Rev Sarah Hills.

The Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs had wanted to make the waters around Lindisfarne a Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA), in a bid to ‘re-wild’ the sea.

But the proposal attracted widespread criticism from islanders, who were concerned that effectively removing the fishing community from the island would be devastating.

Fishing would have been banned in a 50 square-mile zone, from Goswick to Bamburgh, within habitats on the north shore of Holy Island, Budle Bay and the outer group of the Farne Islands.

Defra had considering banning fishing in the waters around Holy Island.

But Defra has now dropped the plan, much to the delight of Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who said the ban would have “ripped the heart out of the community”.

She had supported the fishing community, parish and county councillors, local vicar Rev Sarah Hills and the Northumberland branch of the Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority who were all against the proposal.

The MP added: “I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard to reverse this decision, in particular the Holy Island residents; the wider Northumberland community who took the time to respond to my survey and Defra’s consultation; local figureheads like Rev Sarah Hills and John Bevan and of course the fishing community themselves.

"Their story is one of hard work and dedication to keeping their way of life going, and that story has inspired local and national support.

“I also want to thank the ministers in Defra who have listened to us all and have held their hands up and realised this wasn’t the right location for the trial. I know they are looking forward to hearing somewhat less from me in the coming weeks!”

Ms Trevelyan ran surveys which gathered data from island residents and the wider community, the responses to which she used to strengthen her formal submission to the Defra consultation, which looked to assess the socio-economic impact of the proposed ban.

A letter from Dr Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Defra, said: “We recognise the strength of feeling surrounding the Lindisfarne proposal and are grateful for their views and evidence which the community so clearly shared with us.”