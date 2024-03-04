MP welcomes £260,000 flood management investment at Alnmouth
The Government has allocated £260,000 towards Northumberland County Council’s project to maintain and enhance existing saltmarsh and dune systems.
Simple timber and brushwood barriers will collect sediment and break wave action to reduce the risk of tidal flooding, while volunteers will plant marram grass, sand couch grass and sea lyme grass on dune systems.
It is one of 40 projects to benefit from a £25m Natural Flood Management programme.
Ms Trevelyan said: “This is yet another example of Government investment flooding in to north Northumberland, with £260,000 to maintain and enhance Alnmouth’s saltmarsh and dune systems, which provide natural barriers to tidal flooding!
“I’m particularly delighted that it brings together my top three priorities for our area – boosting investment in north Northumberland, supporting our rural communities, and protecting our unique landscape.”
The Environment Agency is managing the new programme with work taking place from now until March 2027.