Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Service has issued a safety plea after three wildfires were discovered in Coquetdale in just one morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team received an activation from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) on Sunday, August 14 morning for support in reaching a fire in a remote location of the Cheviots.

A group of walkers had discovered the remnants of a campfire which had spread to the surrounding peat, presenting a significant risk to the Uswayford Forest area. Thankfully NFRS reached the site before the fire spread further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly the campfire was one of three that were discovered in Coquetdale on Sunday morning.

The wildfire at Uswayford Forest, alongside a burnt warning sign found in the area. (Photo: Steven Bridgett)

On August 22, Cllr Steven Bridgett, who represents the Rothbury division, also found a burnt sign issuing guidance around wildfires in the area.

In a post to Facebook, he urged: “This isn’t just about a damaged sign. It’s about the mindset behind it. We’ve tried asking politely, but it’s clear that politeness isn’t enough. When requests to respect the land are met with fire and destruction, the problem isn’t ignorance, it’s disregard.

"Respect the land, respect the wildlife, respect the community. Because if we lose it, we don’t get it back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue have now issued some important advice to help prevent wildfires and protect Northumberland.

This includes: avoiding any open fires or disposable BBQs in the countryside, extinguishing cigarettes completely and taking all litter home.

They also urge that people take care when parking vehicles and do not block access roads, tracks or gates, and park carefully - being aware that vehicle exhausts and catalytic convertors can get very hot and if parked on dry vegetation they might start a fire.

If you see a wildfire (or potential wildfire), please make sure you are in a safe place and call 999 as soon as possible and ask for fire and rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are asked as much detail as possible about: the location of the fire, including a grid reference or What3Words reference and description of the location, the direction the fire is spreading, what is burning and if there is anything in front of the fire which is in immediate danger