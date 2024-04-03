Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows Northumberland County Council’s waste team competition at King Edward’s VI (KEVI) High School in Morpeth, inviting students to design a new panel for a bin lorry. The design will also be on display at Morpeth depot.

The competition aimed to promote recycling in Northumberland and the winner was announced at the school’s annual Eco Day.

Scores of students from the school entered and the winner, who was chosen by school teaching staff and governors, was year 11 student Matthew MacDonald. Matthew was delighted to be announced as the winner and can’t wait to see his design when out and about.

His design was chosen because it’s vibrant and bright, as well as its slogan ‘make the bins happy.’ The idea behind this was that the bins are happy when people recycle properly and put the right materials in.

Judges felt the message came across clearly and concisely in Matthew’s design.

Dr Wendy Fail, the council’s senior waste management officer, said: “It was an absolute pleasure working with the students at KEVI.

“They are truly passionate about environmental matters and are enthusiastic about spreading positive messages about recycling and the wider climate change agenda through various channels, one of which is via the bin lorry competition.”

KEVI teacher Sheila Clark said: “All students in the school are very concerned about the environment, so to have the opportunity to design posters to raise awareness, was something they were all really keen on.”

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after the environment, added: “Educating our young people about recycling and the impact this has on the environment from a young age is very important.

“Getting them involved through competitions such as this, not only helps to educate and inform, but it also inspires them and gives them the pride that their efforts can make a real difference.

“It's great to see that the students of King Edward’s VI High School have a keen interest in the environment and learning about what they can do to tackle the impacts of climate change.”