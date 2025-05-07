Cheviot view. Picture Jane Coltman

An academic study indicates that some of Britain’s ground-nesting birds risk being wiped out unless there is intensive control of their natural predators like foxes and crows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study in the Journal for Nature Conservation tracked what had happened to species in Northumberland ten years after the withdrawal of legal predator control.

It found that fox numbers grew by 127% and crows by 78% resulting in “local extinctions of Black Grouse and Grey Partridge, together with significantly reduced Red Grouse (−71 %), Golden Plover (−81 %), Snipe (−76 %), Curlew (−24 %), and a non-significant reduction in Lapwing (−58 %).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, published in March, said the UK had among the highest levels of generalist predators in Europe such as foxes and crows.

It attributed this to a lack of apex predators like wolves, bears and lynx which keep down numbers of mid-level predators which attack ground-nesting birds. It also blamed gamebird release and associated roadkill which artificially provides food.

The research suggests that apex predator reintroduction and tighter regulations over gamebird releases would reduce the numbers of generalist predators.

However, it also concluded that “lethal control of predators at landscape scales may be essential to help prevent further declines in birds of conservation concern”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Gilruth, chief executive of the Moorland Association said: “Several species are clearly in crisis and the myopic opposition to predator control is already leading to extinctions. This paper helps us understand why the modern predator control conducted by gamekeepers results in moorlands awash with rare ground nesting birds. And if the RSPB disagrees it should restart its annual survey of the number of birds on its reserves.”