Moorland Association highlights new Northumberland study in bid to protect ground-nesting birds from extinction
The study in the Journal for Nature Conservation tracked what had happened to species in Northumberland ten years after the withdrawal of legal predator control.
It found that fox numbers grew by 127% and crows by 78% resulting in “local extinctions of Black Grouse and Grey Partridge, together with significantly reduced Red Grouse (−71 %), Golden Plover (−81 %), Snipe (−76 %), Curlew (−24 %), and a non-significant reduction in Lapwing (−58 %).”
The study, published in March, said the UK had among the highest levels of generalist predators in Europe such as foxes and crows.
It attributed this to a lack of apex predators like wolves, bears and lynx which keep down numbers of mid-level predators which attack ground-nesting birds. It also blamed gamebird release and associated roadkill which artificially provides food.
The research suggests that apex predator reintroduction and tighter regulations over gamebird releases would reduce the numbers of generalist predators.
However, it also concluded that “lethal control of predators at landscape scales may be essential to help prevent further declines in birds of conservation concern”.
Andrew Gilruth, chief executive of the Moorland Association said: “Several species are clearly in crisis and the myopic opposition to predator control is already leading to extinctions. This paper helps us understand why the modern predator control conducted by gamekeepers results in moorlands awash with rare ground nesting birds. And if the RSPB disagrees it should restart its annual survey of the number of birds on its reserves.”
