Mobile flood warnings for Northumberland residents

People in Northumberland may be getting a text message from the Environment Agency this week to let them know they have been automatically registered for free flood warnings.

Those on the O2 network who live in areas at high risk of flooding across the region will receive an automated text message informing them that they have been signed up, with a link to let them know what they should do if they receive a flood warning and the option to opt out.

The roll-out is happening right across the North East, in areas including Warkworth, Amble, Blyth, Ponteland, Berwick, Hexham and Haydon Bridge in Northumberland.

The Environment Agency has been automatically adding those who live in high-flood-risk areas to the service since 2010, beginning with BT landlines and then moving to provide warnings to mobile phones in 2014, with the EE network. The agency plans to add customers on Vodafone and the Three network in due course.

Customers who are not on the O2 network can still receive free flood warnings – visit https://floodsdestroy.campaign.gov.uk/ to check if your home is at risk of flooding and sign up for the warnings.