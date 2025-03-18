A Government minister visited Northumberland to discuss ‘action in improving water quality and addressing sewage practices’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Hardy MP, the Under Secretary of State for Water and Flooding, met Scott Dickinson, the Northumberland Labour leader, in Seaton Delaval where they discussed a range of local flooding issues.

They also talked about broader concerns that the Labour Government team has been working on, specifically actions against the discharge of sewage into the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour Party has promised action on the pumping of sewerage into the seas and rivers, which is being taken.

Northumberland Labour leader, Scott Dickinson welcomed Emma Hardy MP to Seaton Delaval.

Included in this is the introduction of ‘smart sewers’ – Northumbrian Water’s £20 million project seeing sensors and AI technology deployed to automatically divert wastewater into emptier pipes at times when rain is predicted and spills are more likely.

This comes after the company was fined £17 million last August by regulator Ofwat after it was said to have “routinely” allowed sewage to be released into waterways and not properly operated its wastewater treatment sites.

Cllr Dickinson expressed his interest in this work, representing Druridge Bay, which boasts a stunning coastline but frequently suffers from sewage overflow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Emma and discuss the local issues surrounding flooding in Northumberland, particularly in Seaton Delaval, where Councillor Sue Bowman has been diligently working alongside her husband, Les Bowman, to address some local concerns.

They discussed a range of local flooding issues that the Labour Councillors had been addressing.

“I was also pleased to thank Emma and her team for their prompt action in improving water quality and addressing sewage practices, which will benefit many areas in Northumberland – something the Conservatives failed to act upon.

“It was encouraging to hear about the positive discussions between Emma and Northumbria Water, and we look forward to seeing the investment from both the government and the company put into action.”

Ms Hardy said: "It was a pleasure to speak with Scott and the local team about the work they are doing in Northumberland and Labour's Plan for Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We campaigned on a promise to clean up our waterways, and we are delivering, cracking down on the companies who dump into our rivers and seas. Northumberland boasts beautiful coastlines and rivers, and we must protect them.”