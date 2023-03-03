The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the North East for Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area, and has said between 2cm-5cm of snow could fall on lower ground.

Up to 10cm is expected on higher ground in Scotland.

The warning comes into force at midnight on Tuesday and lasts for 24 hours.

The forecasters say there is a small chance of travel delays on roads as it is likely some vehicles could become stranded, and people should expect delays or cancellations if they are travelling by rail or air.

A yellow warning for snow and ice also means some rural communities could become cut off, pavements will become slippy and there is a chance of power cuts.

Temperatures are unlikely to climb above 4C, and will be as low as -3C in some areas.

