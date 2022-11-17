Heavy rain is forecast today, which could lead to flooding and disruption in some areas of the county.

The warning is extended until 7am tomorrow morning as poor conditions are expected to be slow to clear.

Yellow warnings indicate there is a chance that some homes and businesses could be flooded and that damage may be caused as a result.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for rain and potential flooding.

Spray and flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The conditions could result in delays or cancellations to train and bus services, should flooding occur.