Met Office issue yellow warning for rain in Northumberland, including Blyth, Berwick, Alnwick, and Morpeth
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across Northumberland by the Met Office.
Heavy rain is forecast today, which could lead to flooding and disruption in some areas of the county.
The warning is extended until 7am tomorrow morning as poor conditions are expected to be slow to clear.
Yellow warnings indicate there is a chance that some homes and businesses could be flooded and that damage may be caused as a result.
Spray and flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
The conditions could result in delays or cancellations to train and bus services, should flooding occur.
There is also a chance that some communities may be temporarily cut off by flooded roads, the Met Office says.