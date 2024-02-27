Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He worked alongside Nathalie Petronelli-Stone from Northumbria Forestry on the woodland at Kyloe Forest, near Belford.

Guy said: “I had been keen for a while to arrange a day to accompany her and learn more about a subject we hear lots about but in reality don’t really understand the bigger picture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathalie and her musician husband Kezz built an off-grid timber and straw bale house in woodland near Chatton and have featured in Ben Fogel’s TV series New Lives In The Wild.

Nathalie Petronelli-Stone and Guy Renner-Thompson.

“I've known Kezz and Nathalie for years,” said Guy. “They've always done things differently, never afraid to not tow the line, like their house, it’s absolutely stunning and completely unique.

"At a time when we're seeing more and more of our woods clear felled post storms, Nathalie isn't doing that."

Nathalie explained that not all sites are the same. The timber may be of low commercial quality but is high in habitat value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The wildlife still needs somewhere to live or we just won't have any,” she says.

"Then there's the future trees. Everyone wants to save the planet and plant trees everywhere, but there's hardly a mass of people lining up to do the work.

"So I like to be mindful of what I'm taking when I send a harvester or chainsaw team in to work a wood.