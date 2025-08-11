Marine engineer appointed to fisheries role on the North East coast

The Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) has appointed Michael Mitchell as its new Second Engineer and Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from Lancashire, Michael brings a wealth of practical experience and technical expertise to the team, with a background that spans marine engineering, commercial fishing, and environmental monitoring.

His hands-on skills and in-depth knowledge of inshore fishing operations align closely with NIFCA’s mission to manage sustainable inshore fisheries and protect the marine environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously employed as a marine engineer, Michael brings a wealth of expertise in servicing and maintaining a variety of marine engines and equipment, together with fault-finding and emergency repairs at sea, which will be vital in supporting the Authority’s patrol vessels.

Marine engineer Michael Mitchell. Picture: NIFCA

He holds a Seafish Skipper’s Certificate and has worked extensively as a commercial fisher on the North East coast.

Michael said: “With experience in marine engineering and the commercial fishing industry, I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to NIFCA’s mission of managing sustainable inshore fisheries and protecting the marine environment.

“This role brings together everything I’m passionate about; engineering, working at sea, and marine conservation. I’m proud to be joining the team and look forward to making a positive impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Southerton, NIFCA Chief Officer, added: “We are delighted to have Michael on board. His combination of technical skill, operational experience, and understanding of the local fishing sector will be a real asset to the Authority. We look forward to working with him as we continue our efforts to support sustainable fisheries and safeguard our marine environment.”