Marine engineer appointed to fisheries role on the North East coast
Originally from Lancashire, Michael brings a wealth of practical experience and technical expertise to the team, with a background that spans marine engineering, commercial fishing, and environmental monitoring.
His hands-on skills and in-depth knowledge of inshore fishing operations align closely with NIFCA’s mission to manage sustainable inshore fisheries and protect the marine environment.
Previously employed as a marine engineer, Michael brings a wealth of expertise in servicing and maintaining a variety of marine engines and equipment, together with fault-finding and emergency repairs at sea, which will be vital in supporting the Authority’s patrol vessels.
He holds a Seafish Skipper’s Certificate and has worked extensively as a commercial fisher on the North East coast.
Michael said: “With experience in marine engineering and the commercial fishing industry, I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to NIFCA’s mission of managing sustainable inshore fisheries and protecting the marine environment.
“This role brings together everything I’m passionate about; engineering, working at sea, and marine conservation. I’m proud to be joining the team and look forward to making a positive impact.”
Mark Southerton, NIFCA Chief Officer, added: “We are delighted to have Michael on board. His combination of technical skill, operational experience, and understanding of the local fishing sector will be a real asset to the Authority. We look forward to working with him as we continue our efforts to support sustainable fisheries and safeguard our marine environment.”