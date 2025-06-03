One of the largest river restoration projects in the UK has begun in the Breamish Valley.

The project is a key element of the River Till Restoration Strategy, located on the Harehope Estate, south of Wooler, and flows through Northumberland National Park.

The Till catchment is of high conservation and ecological importance, recognised for its unique habitats and the presence of protected species including otter, Atlantic salmon, river, brook and sea lamprey.

However, over many centuries it has been progressively straightened and modified to make way for intensive farming.

This has created a river disconnected from its floodplain leading to a decline in freshwater species, reduced biodiversity and an increased risk of flooding. The Breamish channel is now officially classed as in ‘unfavourable condition’.

The project, led by Life Wader in partnership with the Environment Agency, Natural England, Tweed Forum and the Harehope Estate will work with the river’s natural processes to restore its connection to the floodplain and deliver a more natural and resilient mosaic of habitats.

The Breamish restoration concept has been in development since 2019, with the planning application approved in 2024. Contractors have been appointed and the major construction works began in late May.

Work will include excavation and diversion of the river into an historic channel, installation of silt traps, shallow ponds, wetlands, embankment breaches and construction of woody dams.

It is hoped work will be complete by late Summer 2025. The scale of the project will be showcased in a film released next year.

The Life Wader project is a five-year £5.8m nature recovery project co-funded by the European Union, due for completion in December 2026.

Water and Disturbance Environmental Restoration (WADER), led by Natural England, brings together experts to improve the ecological condition of over 49,000 hectares of river, coastal and marine habitat and improve water quality in the River Tweed and the Northumberland coast.

Life Wader project manager, Liz Humphreys, said: “UK rivers are in crisis - with only 14% nationally in good ecological health. Our rivers have been deteriorating for a long time through intensive management and manipulation.

"By taking our cues from nature we can restore natural processes and habitats and bring the river ecosystem back into a state of balance.”

"Working closely at the catchment-scale with the Environment Agency and Tweed Forum as well as the landowner and stakeholders, we can accelerate progress toward a sustainable balance between land use and nature-recovery.”

Jim Heslop, environment programme manager for the Environment Agency in the North East, said: “This project will help return the River Breamish to a dynamic, more natural state and bring a variety of benefits for water quality, habitats and biodiversity.

“This will be one of the largest restoration projects of its kind in the country, ensuring that as well as bringing a boost for wildlife, generations to come can enjoy everything this beautiful river in scenic Northumberland has to offer.”

Tweed Forum CEO, Luke Comins, added: “The Harehope project is a significant part of the River Till Restoration Strategy, which Tweed Forum has worked on for over a decade. We’re proud to be part of a strong partnership that is revitalising one of the country’s most important river systems.”