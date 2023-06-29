A main on Southfields in Dudley burst, causing supply problems to some homes as far from the break as Cramlington and Seaton Delaval.

Repair work is expected to complete today, and work to restore supplies to normal levels will continue into the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of Weetslade Road in Dudley has been closed to allow the repair work to take place, and a diversion has been set up for traffic.

A section of Weetslade Road in Dudley has been closed.

A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said: “Late last night, we were made aware of a burst on a large 24-inch water main on Southfields in Dudley.

“The teams attended quickly and have been working hard overnight to rezone the water supply and keep the water flowing for as many customers as possible.

“Because of this repair work, some customers across the wider areas of Cramlington, Dudley and Seaton Delaval may be experiencing low water pressure at times of high demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect the repair to be completed today, and our teams will be working into tonight to restore the network.

“Due to the scale of the repair, we have had to close a section of Weetslade Road at the junction with the B1321 and a diversion has been put in place.