A red squirrel spotted at the Hauxley Nature Reserve. Picture: Ian Page

For now, the wildlife charity has been able to purchase new squirrel feeders and enough bags of squirrel mix to feed the radiant redheads through to next spring.

It’s not just the new Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre and its new look cafe that draws in the visitors with the iconic animals constantly scampering up and down the trees next to the car park and much to the delight of the hundreds of people visiting each day.

Alex Lister, Druridge Bay Living Landscapes Manager says: “Funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery gets spent on projects of all sizes at the Trust.

"Very often it’s the small projects which can give the most enjoyment to everybody - the squirrels visiting the feeders on the reserve are certainly on course to bring some wintry joy to visitors to our Hauxley reserve.”

