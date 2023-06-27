News you can trust since 1854
Livestream of active osprey nest in Northumberland made available on Youtube for the first time by Kielder Osprey Project

Breeding ospreys in Northumberland can now have their progress checked on by members of the public, thanks to a new high-definition live feed.
By Craig Buchan
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read
The camera used for the livestream has an amazing view of nest 7.The camera used for the livestream has an amazing view of nest 7.
The camera used for the livestream has an amazing view of nest 7.

Kielder Osprey Project, which introduced the birds to Kielder Forest in 2009, has made the video feed from one of the most successful nests in the forest, nest 7, available on Youtube for the first time.

The footage was previously only accessible at Kielder Castle and Tower Knowe visitor centres, where Northumberland Wildlife Trust, one of the project’s partners, had volunteers based every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday to explain more about the birds.

Other partners on the project are Forestry England, Northumbrian Water, and Wild Intrigue.

Alex Maclennan, Forestry England’s recreation and public affairs manager for Northumberland, said: “Ospreys have been a huge success story in Kielder so it is wonderful we can now share views across the world.

“Mum and dad on nest 7 are proving to be exceptional parents, keeping the youngsters warm, and well fed with a regular supply of trout.

“It is compelling viewing and the live feed means people can follow the amazing story back home.

“It will also encourage more people to come to Kielder Water and Forest Park to experience this habitat and find out more about our incredible wildlife.”

The nest is currently home to three healthy osprey chicks. The parents have been breeding since 2020 and produced six chicks prior to this year.

The mum was born in Tain, in the Scottish Highlands, in 2017. The dad does not have identification rings but is known to have been in Kielder for at least five years, having previously bred with another partner.

You can view the feed at youtube.com/watch?v=ON4nW41NtfM

Ospreys in the UK

Ospreys could, at one time, be found widely throughout the UK, but persecution resulted in the species becoming extinct as a breeding bird in England in 1847 and in Scotland in 1916.

They are now an Amber List species.

Osprey chicks fledge about seven weeks after hatching and a fully grown adult can have a wingspan of over five feet.

The bird normally breeds for the first time when it is aged between four and five years old.

