Litter-picking volunteers from Alncom tidy Embleton beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team picked up six bin liners of rubbish last Wednesday.
Alncom director Gareth Carter said; “Embleton beach was extremely clean but we did find old pairs of shorts, discarded water bottles, the odd poo bag and the odd shoe, much of it caught up in the dunes.”
Keen to help the local community, the initiative was led by Lizzie Honey, both a member of the local community and one of the team from Alncom.
With the rain holding off, it turned out to be a great day for the whole team as well making a real difference to everyone visiting.
Gareth continued: “After such a successful day, we’ve decided to make this a monthly initiative and we will be choosing different places in and around Northumberland. If any local businesses want to join us, please get in touch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.