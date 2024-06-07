Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was all down to the beach as volunteers from Alncom gathered at Embleton to clear litter and rubbish for World Environment Day.

The team picked up six bin liners of rubbish last Wednesday.

Alncom director Gareth Carter said; “Embleton beach was extremely clean but we did find old pairs of shorts, discarded water bottles, the odd poo bag and the odd shoe, much of it caught up in the dunes.”

Keen to help the local community, the initiative was led by Lizzie Honey, both a member of the local community and one of the team from Alncom.

Alncom litter-pickers at Embleton beach.

With the rain holding off, it turned out to be a great day for the whole team as well making a real difference to everyone visiting.