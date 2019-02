David Steel, warden of the Isle of May Nature Reserve in the Firth of Forth, Scotland, will give a talk about the reserve tonight (Thursday) to the meeting of Alnwick and District Natural History Society.

The meeting takes place in the Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, at 7.30pm.

Visitors are welcome, admission £1.50.

The reserve is owned and managed by Scottish Natural Heritage.