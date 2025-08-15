Large whale washes up on Newbiggin Beach in Northumberland
The whale was first spotted floating in the waters near Cambois on Wednesday, August 13 before washing ashore at East Sea sands at Newbiggin by-the-Sea.
Richard Martin, a volunteer from Newbiggin RNLI said: “The whale was first reported by the Sea Fisheries team when it was around a mile off Beacon Point on Wednesday as it looked like an upturned boat.
"Thankfully their report to the coastguard brought attention to it and it made the shore due to strong sea currents south of that location.”
Richard added: “It was such a sad outcome for such a beautiful sea creature and it's end position brought the reality on how large these mammals are.
"We are very lucky to have such a diverse range of marine life in our area and we do all we can to help keep the environment clean.”
Newbiggin RNLI were contacted Northumberland County Council to say that the carcass would be lifted today (August 15) as it was decomposing in the hot weather and could pose a health issue.
Mark Southerton from Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) commented: “From the photos, it looks like it’s been deceased for some time and we believe it may have been a juvenile Humpback but we can’t be certain.”