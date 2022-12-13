It is completely off grid and relies on renewable power to deliver events for the thousands of people who visit every year.

The observatory, now in its 15th year, sits in a protected dark sky area, as certified by the International Dark Sky Association, but this remote location means it is exposed to the elements, which have taken their toll on the current turbine.

Hannah Matterson, operations and marketing director at Kielder Observatory, said: “We really need the wind turbine as soon as possible.

“Renewable power is essential for us, not just for the 700 plus events we deliver a year at the observatory itself, but also to operate new additions to the site, such as the radio telescope, which is an increasingly important part of our outreach and schools programmes.

"The new turbine will help us continue to engage more people with astronomy, safeguarding that special Kielder moment for all.”

So far, more than 127 backers, including Accenture and the North of Tyne Combined Authority, have pledged more than £26,000, but the charity needs to raise just over another £5,600 to afford a replacement turbine.

All donors will see their names featured on a special board at the observatory as a way of saying thank you.

The observatory is planning to hold a raffle where a special course in astrophotography with astronomer Dan Monk will be on offer. There will also be a raffle where a pop-up astronomy event for staff will be up for grabs.

