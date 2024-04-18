Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Facebook user posted a picture of a large patch of sharp rusty nails on the beach, near the maritime centre, raising concerns for safety and questions about where they came from.

The post received responses from people expressing their concerns over the safety of walkers and its effect on wildlife.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “Our Neighbourhood Service team have been on site since 7am this morning (Wednesday 17th), removing the sand that contains the nails and have worked quickly to make the area safe.

Nails were scattered across a large patch of Newbiggin beach. Picture: Heather Keenan.

“The sand has been transferred to a skip for disposal, and we are re-checking the area very carefully to ensure all the loose nails have been removed.

“The source of the nails is unknown at this stage. If anyone has information about who may have done this contact Crimestoppers.”