Honey production in Northumberland is being challenged by a ‘considerable increase’ in beetle pests this year.

Heather beetles negatively impact heather honey production by damaging the heather plants, which are the sole source of nectar for this honey.

By stripping flowers and causing the plants to dry out, the beetles reduce or eliminate the nectar available for bees to collect, leading to a significant drop in honey, with some beekeepers reporting complete halts in production.

Willie Robson, beekeeper of Chain Bridge Honey Farm in Horncliffe near Berwick, explained: “There are always heather beetles present on heather moors but this year has seen a considerable increase in the numbers.

Willie Robson owner of Chain Bridge Honey Farm.

"An area around Debdon is particularly bad, also here wasps and ladybirds had a bumper year due to the warm spring.”

However, Willie explained that conditions aren’t as bad as they have been in the past and is optimistic that the heather will heal.

He added: “Our bees have done quite well at the heather despite the drought, much to our surprise. There must have been sufficient moisture in certain areas of the hill to keep the bees busy. Conditions were much worse in 1976 when there was no heather honey at all.

“My father said that heather beetles were very numerous in the thirties at a time when winters were very severe. The heather will recover but it would be better if it was burned on a regular basis.”

Controlled burning can remove the dead heather and encourage the growth of new nutrient-rich heather shoots – a vital source of nectar and pollen.